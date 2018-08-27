Two arrested for demanding Rs 50 lakh extortion from businessman

crime

Based on a tip off and technical surveillance, a trap was laid to nab the accused and after an intense chase of seven days, the accused were arrested, Khan said

Representational picture

Two men were arrested today for allegedly threatening a businessman and trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from him in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place, the police said. Himanshu Jain, a property dealer, and his employee Manoj Meena were arrested in connection with the case, they said.

On August 19, the businessman lodged a complaint at the Subhash Place police station alleging that he was being threatened over phone by the accused who were demanding Rs 50 lakh from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan.

Based on a tip off and technical surveillance, a trap was laid to nab the accused and after an intense chase of seven days, the accused were arrested, Khan said. The accused revealed that in order to make easy money, they planned to place extortion calls to rich people across the city, the officer said. A mobile phone, a SIM used for commission of crime, and the documents used to procure the SIM were recovered from their possession, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever