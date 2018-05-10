Two arrested for distributing fake Patanjali dealerships in Uttar Pradesh

The officer also showed printouts of the fake website that contained pictures of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna

Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested at least two people on Thursday for distributing fake Patanjali products. Nishank Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gautam Budh Nagar, told media, "A gang involved in giving fake Patanjali dealerships has been busted. At least five people were involved in the gang, of which two people have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the remaining culprits. We are investigating the matter on how they were offering dealerships of the Patanjali ayurvedic products."

The officer also showed printouts of the fake website that contained pictures of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna. Patanjali Ayurved company has not yet given an official statement on the same so far, Sharma added

"Dealership amounts of Rs. 8 lakh, Rs. 12 lakh, Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh were transacted through the fake website. A Noida-based trader had lodged a complaint about this matter. We have not yet recovered the amounts," he added.

