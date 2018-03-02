Two arrested for duping buyers through bogus e-commerce firm in Indore

Police arrested two men here today for allegedly duping people across several states by offering branded clothes through a Facebook page, and not delivering the goods after receiving the payment

Police arrested two men here today for allegedly duping people across several states by offering branded clothes through a Facebook page, and not delivering the goods after receiving the payment. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayanachari Mishra said Vishal Bimaniya (21) and Prince Kushwaha (18), city residents, were arrested following a complaint.



Representational Image

The accused had taken to crime to fund their expensive lifestyles, the DIG said. Bimaniya and Kushwaha ran a bogus e-commerce firm called Angel Garments, which, through its Facebook page, offered branded clothes at attractive discounts, he said. They took money through Internet banking from several buyers in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, but never delivered the clothes, the DIG said.

"When buyers called to ask why they hadn't received the goods, the duo promised immediate delivery, and then changed the phone number or blocked the callers," the DIG said. Several mobile phones and ATM cards were seized from their possession, and a case of cheating under the IPC was registered against them, the police officer said, adding that further probe was on.

