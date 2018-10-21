Two arrested for duping people on pretext of doubling money

crime

Nitish and Mithun would assure the victims that their money would be invested in the stock market and within 30 days it will be doubled, they said

Representational Image

Two persons who duped people by promising to double their money were arrested on Sunday, police said.

They had even setup a fake company with a website to lure the investors, they said.

The duo was held by the Sihani Gate Police on Sunday morning following a complaint by one of the victims, police said, adding that both have confessed to their crime.

A luxury car, six mobile phones and an equal number of ATM cards, two laptops and cheque books were recovered from them, city superintendent of police Shlok Kumar said.

