Two arrested for illegal possession of pistol in Delhi

The police said Sameer arranged the weapon to kill Prince who had beaten up his father in February

New Delhi: Police on Tuesday arrested two people from southwest Delhi's Kapashera area for illegal possession of a pistol. The accused identified as Sameer (22) and Mukesh (22), are residents of Bhalswa Dairy.

According to the police, Sameer is a history-sheeter and was wanted in a case of attempt to murder. Reportedly, the accused had arranged the weapon to kill Prince who had beaten up his father in February.

The two were nabbed by a patrolling team on July 21 night when they were trying to flee from Nala Road in Kapashera after spotting the officials, the police added.

A country-made pistol, six live cartridges and two magazines were seized from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said. A case has been registered under the Arms Act, the police said.

With inputs from PTI

