Two arrested for kidnap and murder of 7-year-old boy in Delhi

Representational picture

Two men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a seven-year-old boy in Rohini area here, police said yesterday. The child went missing on August 5 and his father had been receiving ransom calls demanding Rs 1 lakh since then, they added.

Subsequently, a trap was laid and the accused were arrested, officials said. The accused, who lived in the boy's neighbourhood, had allegedly strangled the child immediately after kidnapping him but still called the father with a ransom demand, they said.

Yesterday, they led the police to the place where they had dumped the boy's body, officials added. The accused are claiming to be juveniles but it is suspected that they are not, police said, adding that they have been changing their statements frequently. A probe is on to determine if more people involved, officials said.

