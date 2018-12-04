Two arrested for killing dog after stealing 15 thousand cash in Delhi

crime

The incident took place Sunday in Seelampur area of northeast Delhi when the miscreants-- Vicky and his associate, after robbing Rs 15,000 from 24-year-old Ravi Kumar, were fleeing the spot, the police said

Representational picture

A 20-year-old man and his juvenile associate were Monday held for for shooting dead a stray dog in their bid to flee after robbing a man, police said.

The incident took place Sunday in Seelampur area of northeast Delhi when the miscreants-- Vicky and his associate, after robbing Rs 15,000 from 24-year-old Ravi Kumar, were fleeing the spot, the police said.

The duo do not have a criminal record, the police said, adding that the weapon used in the crime was seized from them. The canine was shot in the leg and taken to a veterinary hospital by the police. However, it succumbed to its injuries on Monday.

Following the incident, a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered by the police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever