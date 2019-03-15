Two arrested for killing six-year-old boy, injuring man at a gym

crime

On Saturday, the boy, Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above a gym in Inder Puri was shot dead while another person, Mahender, sustained bullet injuries while entering the building

Representational picture

New Delhi: Two men were arrested from Rohini on Thursday for allegedly killing a six-year-old boy and injuring a man in West Delhi's Inder Puri area last week, police said.

On Saturday, the boy, Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above a gym in Inder Puri was shot dead while another person, Mahender, sustained bullet injuries while entering the building.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Japanese Park in Rohini Sector-10, and arrested Karthik Ramalingam (26) and Kushank (25), Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said. One country-made pistol with four cartridges were seized from them, police added.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that on March 2, Ramalingam had a fight with the gym owner Manish over a trivial matter. Ramalingam had then threatened to exact revenge on Manish, the police officer said. On Saturday, Ramalingam, along with his cousin Vishal Naidu, Raju, and three others reached the gym to kill Manish.

When they could not find him, they started indiscriminate firing in the gym, police said. While leaving the gym, Raju noticed a boy looking at them from the window of a room above the gym. He told Ramalingam about it, who fired at the child, killing him. They also fired at Manish's brother and injured him, the ACP said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates