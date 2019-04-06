Two arrested for looting Rs 4 lakh from businessman's home

crime

During interrogation, Kumar disclosed he had hatched the conspiracy with Rakesh, Vibhuti and Pinkesh, he added

Representational Picture

Two men were arrested for allegedly barging into the residence of a businessman in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar and looting cash and other valuables, police said on Friday. Aman Kumar and Pinkesh were arrested on Thursday near Kabir Nagar, they said. Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur Beri, worked as a marketing agent of the businessman Pawan Aggarwal. He had conspired with Pinkesh to rob his employer to be able to pay his debt, police said.



Around 8.30 am on March 29, three men entered the home of Aggarwal when he and his wife were not there and their servant was alone, said Rajiv Ranjan, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime). They hit the servant with the butt of a pistol and looted Rs 4 lakh, one iPhone and documents related to Aggarwal's business, he said.



During interrogation, Kumar disclosed he had hatched the conspiracy with Rakesh, Vibhuti and Pinkesh, he added. From Pinkesh, a resident of Subzi Mandi, the police recovered Rs 13,000 in cash, the mobile phone and Aggarwal's documents.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates