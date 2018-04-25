Two men try to pull Indore model's skirt while she was driving a scooty, get arrested

The model further took to social media to narrate her ordeal and posted photographs of her bruised legs



Representational picture

Two people have been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a model. The model alleged that the two men tried to pull her skirt while she was driving a two-wheeler at a busy stretch of road on April 22. According to reports, the two, co-workers at a readymade store in the city, were tracked down with the help of CCTV footage.

The model further took to social media to narrate her ordeal and posted photographs of her bruised legs. She said, "The motorbike-borne men demanded to know what was under my skirt and reached to pull it. When I tried to stop them, I lost control over my Activa and fell to the ground". Following her post most people supported her decision and urged her to approach the police.

A day after the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to the woman on Twitter by applauded her courage and promised to ensure that the culprits will be punished. "Me and the government will ensure that the culprits are caught and that you get justice. You will have to help the police in identify them," he said on Twitter.

Even, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indore Police, Hari Narayan Chari Mishra came out in support and said ¿We have taken cognizance and we are willing to help. Indore police will come to her aid as soon as she contacts us".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever