Two arrested for murdering woman in Turbhe

In connection to the murder of Kiran Sherpa, a Turbhe resident in her forties, the Navi Mumbai police has arrested two boys, one of whom is the deceased's adopted son.

In his statement, the boy, aged 17, said that he killed her due to repeated taunts she made regarding his behaviour. He asked Aslam Sheikh, 22, to aid him in strangulating Kiran and stuffing her body inside a trunk on the night of April 29.

