Two arrested for raping a 20-year-old woman in Thane

Thane police has arrested two persons including a rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman. The alleged incident took place at Diva in the Thane district on April 9, said inspector Maruti Sawant of Mumbra police station.



According to the woman's complaint, the accused dragged her into a rickshaw when she was walking along a lonely stretch of road in Mumbra, and took her to BR Nagar in Diva where they raped her. The two accused, rickshaw driver Roshan More (29) and Vishal Darole (23), have been arrested last night.

Further probe is on, inspector Sawant said.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

