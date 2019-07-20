Two arrested for raping foreign national in Gurugram

crime

Gurugram: Two persons identified as Saddam of Kasganj and Santosh from Agra in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly raping a foreign national on the intervening night of July 18-19.

According to police, the woman in her complaint said that the incident took place when in the midnight she took an auto-rickshaw from Sahara mall for Dronacharya metro station. and added that there was another man in the auto along with the auto driver. The woman said that instead of dropping her to the metro station, they took her to Sheetla Colony, Gurugram where the duo allegedly raped her.

The woman lodged the complaint on July 19 at sector 5 police station in Gurugram alleging gang-rape. Police have registered an FIR under the relevant section of the law.

