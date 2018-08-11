Two arrested for robbing Delhi businessman

crime

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a businessman of more than eight lakh rupees in December 2016, the police said.

The accused were identified as Sanjay (35) and Sohan alias Sonu (23), both residents of Haryana's Rohtak district and suspected to be members of Mainpal gang, they said.

Based on a tip off, the police laid a trap near a cremation ground in Dwarka's Sector-17, where the accused were expected to arrive in a Scorpio car. Subsequently, both of them were arrested, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said.

Sanjay told the police that on December 13, 2016, during the demonetisation period, he and his associates Naveen, Sonu, Krishan, Banarasi and Raj, among others, robbed Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes worth over Rs 8 lakh from a businessman Anil Kumar and his friend, the ACP said.

Sanjay and his accomplices posed as Delhi Police's special staff, he said.

However, Sonu denied involvement in the robbery and told the police that he had come in contact with Sanjay only six to seven months ago, Singla said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused, he said.

