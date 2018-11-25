Two arrested for robbing people in auto-rickshaws

Nov 25, 2018, 11:06 IST | PTI

The two accused had stolen 3-kg gold from a briefcase at Kashmere Gate area

Two arrested for robbing people in auto-rickshaws
Representational Picture

Two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing people in auto-rickshaws, the police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Momin (22) and Rashid (40) near Seema Puri in Shahdara.
During interrogation, they revealed that they rob auto-passengers with the help of their other co-associates.

Early this month, they had stolen 3-kg gold from a briefcase at Kashmere Gate area, they said, adding that one auto rickshaw had been seized.

In another incident, three men were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and cash from Ranhola area of outer Delhi, the police said Monday. The accused identified as Shahrukh (19), Salman (22) and Satish (23), all are residents of Vikas Nagar, Delhi, they added. On October 20, a person named Neeraj Kant Sharma, resident of Jeevan Park, filed a complaint regarding theft of three mobile phones and Rs 15,000 from his residence, a senior officer said.

He said that the incident took place on the intervening night of October 19 and 20. During the investigation, the location of one of the stolen phone was traced to be at Vikas Nagar, he added. All the three accused persons were arrested, police said, adding, three mobile phones and Rs 3,500 were recovered from their possession.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

new delhiCrime News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Shocking weight loss of the world's heaviest people

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK