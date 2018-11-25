Two arrested for robbing people in auto-rickshaws

crime

The two accused had stolen 3-kg gold from a briefcase at Kashmere Gate area

Representational Picture

Two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing people in auto-rickshaws, the police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Momin (22) and Rashid (40) near Seema Puri in Shahdara.

During interrogation, they revealed that they rob auto-passengers with the help of their other co-associates.



Early this month, they had stolen 3-kg gold from a briefcase at Kashmere Gate area, they said, adding that one auto rickshaw had been seized.

In another incident, three men were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and cash from Ranhola area of outer Delhi, the police said Monday. The accused identified as Shahrukh (19), Salman (22) and Satish (23), all are residents of Vikas Nagar, Delhi, they added. On October 20, a person named Neeraj Kant Sharma, resident of Jeevan Park, filed a complaint regarding theft of three mobile phones and Rs 15,000 from his residence, a senior officer said.



He said that the incident took place on the intervening night of October 19 and 20. During the investigation, the location of one of the stolen phone was traced to be at Vikas Nagar, he added. All the three accused persons were arrested, police said, adding, three mobile phones and Rs 3,500 were recovered from their possession.

