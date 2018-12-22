Two arrested for sexually harassing minor girl in Muzaffarnagar

crime

Representational picture

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday."

The incident took place on Friday in Kasoli village under Bhopa police station limits, they said. According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the minor was sexually harassed and threatened by two youths from the same village. The accused thrashed her when she opposed them.

The accused, identified as Ronish and Manga Singh, have been arrested, Station House Officer Yatender Singh said.

In another incident, a 23-year-old youth was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, police said. The accused was identified as Suraj, they said.

The minor had gone to pick fruits with her younger brother when the accused allegedly raped her in Akbarpur village under Karvi Kotwali police station area, Inspector In-charge Anil Kumar Singh said.

Suraj placed large stones on the girl, who was unconscious, before fleeing, he said.

The girl's family launched a search for her after her brother reached home alone, he added. An FIR has been registered and the girl has been sent for medical examination, Singh said.

With inputs from PTI

