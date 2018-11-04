Two arrested for shooting dance instructor

crime

Representational Picture

The Delhi Police arrested two people for shooting a dance instructor during a procession celebrating Valmiki Jayanti near Mandir Marg here. On October 26, Avinash Sangwan, the dance instructor, was shot around 10 pm following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The arrested people have been identified as 22-year-old, Rishab and 21-year-old, Chaitanya, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma through a press statement. The incident took place when the people of Valmiki Samaj from different areas of Delhi and the NCR had gathered near Mandir Marg to celebrate the Valmiki Jayati.

Sangwan was dancing at the procession along with friends when he got indulged into an argument with Rishab. Sangwan allegedly made fun of Rishab's dance steps and in a fit of rage, he shot him. Rishab, along with his cousin Chaitanya, fled from the spot and a case was registered under section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mandir Marg Police Station.

Based on the video footage of the procession, the police carried out their investigation and searched the area dominated by the Valmiki community. Both the accused, who were absconding from their residence, were nabbed near Delhi's Vijay Vihar area. On interrogation, the duo confessed their crime and was taken into custody.

