Mumbai: Two arrested for stabbing commuter at Govandi

crime

They were part of a group of around five who stole his mobile phone and cash at Govandi station; they also robbed his friend

Naim Shaikh being treated at a hospital. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Vashi Government Railway Police have arrested two, including a minor, for attacking a commuter at Govandi station and robbing his mobile phone. The minor is 16. The other accused is Shadab Sayyad, 25, a resident of Deonar.

According to the police, Naim Shaikh, a resident of Govandi, was out with his cousin and arrived late at Govandi railway station. Gauriprasad Hiremath, senior inspector GRP, Vashi said, "Around 2:15 am on August 14, when they were at platform 1, around five people arrived and threatened them and demanded money from them. They also slapped Naim's cousin Zakir. When Naim tried to retaliate, Shadab stabbed him."

They then took their mobile phones. A police officer said, "When they saw Naim was bleeding badly, they took him outside the station, as they feared the police would see him. They decided to take him to another place, but he fell unconscious. They thought he died and left him on the station premises and ran away." Zakir meanwhile approached the police at the station, then found Naim. "We registered an FIR under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC. We found some suspects roaming on the platform, and arrested two. A search is on for the rest of the accused (three)," Hiremath added.

Naim's father Salim said, "They started threatening Naim and Zakir, and one of them even put his knife to his (Zakir's) neck and asked him to give his mobile and cash. He gave it to them but my son did not, so one of them stabbed him."

