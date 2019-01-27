Two arrested for stealing auto rickshaw in south Delhi

crime

On Thursday, the police received information that the auto was parked in Ram Colony which led to the arrest of the duo, the DCP said

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing an auto rickshaw in south Delhi, the police said Saturday. Sanju (27) and Montu (30), residents of Ram Colony in south Delhi's Chattarpur area were held on Thursday and the stolen auto was recovered, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the auto driver Jaiveer, on January 7, he was taking a passenger from Lado Sarai to Chattarpur Pahadi, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

At around 11 pm, when he reached the destination, the passenger got down and ran away without paying the fare. Jaiveer gave chase but could not catch him and upon returning, he found that his auto was missing, he added.

