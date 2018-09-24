Two arrested for stealing Rs 70 lakh in New Delhi

crime



Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 70 lakh from a private firm in Model Town here, police said on Sunday. The two accused have been identified as Dhan Singh Bisht (38), who was employed by the owner of the firm, and his friend Yakub Hasan (37), they said.

According to the police, on August 27, the owner of Reema Polychem Private Limited in Azadpur had sent Bisht to collect a payment of Rs 70 lakh from a client.

"After collecting the cash, Bisht contacted Hasan. The two went to Almora in Hasan's car. After dropping Bisht there, Hasan returned to Delhi with Rs four lakh as an initial settlement. Hasan's car has been seized," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.

The police said Bisht had ferried a large amount for his employer earlier also and once some men tried to rob him.

"That time, Bisht was carrying Rs 80 lakh. He sustained injuries in his neck and received 14 surgical stitches. Instead of giving a good reward, his employer had given him a T-shirt. This made Bisht unhappy and he along with Hasan hatched a plan to run away with the employer's money," the officer said.

After running away with Rs 70 lakh on August 27, Bisht returned Delhi on September 10 and invested Rs 12 lakh in a plot in Burari. He bought a new mobile phone and hid in a lavishly furnished rented house, police said.

Following the arrests, Rs 54.10 lakh has been recovered from the accused, they said.

