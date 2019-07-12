Two arrested for threatening to kidnap doctor's son in Gurgaon

crime

During interrogation, Khan revealed that he was lured by Fiza to make the call and promised him Rs 20 lakh

Representational picture

Gurgaon: Two persons have been arrested for trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a city-based doctor by threatening to kidnap his son, police said Thursday.

On receiving the complaint, the phone number from which the threat was received was put under surveillance and one of accused, Mustakim Khan (33), was arrested, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. During interrogation, Khan revealed that he was lured by Fiza to make the call and promised him Rs 20 lakh.

On Khan's instance, the woman nurse was arrested, the official said. Investigation revealed that the woman, who had worked under the doctor, had planned to make the threat as she wanted the money to get admission in a medical college," Bokan said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates