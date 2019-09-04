Two arrested for vandalising Indian Embassy building in London

This picture has been used for representational purposes

At least two people have been arrested by the London Police on Wednesday in connection with the violent protests, which were held outside the Indian High Commission premises on Tuesday.

Fresh protests erupted outside the Indian High Commission on Tuesday over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The agitation took a violent turn with protestors vandalising portions of the embassy building.

Also Read: Protest at Indian High Commission in London over Kashmir turns violent

Protests were earlier held outside the Indian High Commission on August 15. The city’s Indian diaspora’s Independence Day celebrations were disrupted by Pakistan-backed protestors and pro-Khalistani elements, who pelted stones and eggs on the embassy building.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned Tuesday's protests, saying it was "unacceptable". He also said that he has raised this incident with police to take action," the Mayor tweeted.

The protests were reportedly organised against the Indian government's move to resolve Article 370, stripping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates