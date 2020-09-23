Two arrested from Gurugram for betting on IPL match

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Gurugram Police on Wednesday said they have arrested two persons for online betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match.

The accused were arrested from Sector-107 in Gurugram, they said, adding that incriminating material was also seized from them.

The material included a suitcase, 8 mobile phones, a notebook, a laptop and a pen drive.

The arrested culprits were identified as 27-year-old Virender and 35-year-old Rakesh Kaushik, both residents of Nangloi in Delhi.

"Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the duo when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

"The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Gambling Act at the Rajendra Park police station in Gurugram. Further investigation is on," he said.

