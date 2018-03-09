Two arrested in connection with killing of 21-yr-old youth in Imphal

Two persons were arrested this morning in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old youth on March 2, police said. Thokchom Jagat was shot dead at Nagamapal locality in the state capital around 1.30 am, said a senior police officer

"The available footages show that the shooter got down from the car and shot Jagat even as he tried to flee the scene," he added. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today lauded the state police for arresting two suspects in the case. Biren, on his official Facebook page, maintained that H Dilip, a former member of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and the driver of the car, Sandam Tombi, have been arrested from Langol Lai Manai in Imphal West district.

"Jagat had received multiple wounds on his back after being hit by pellets fired from a double barrel gun," the officer said, adding that a car and a weapon have been seized from the duo.

