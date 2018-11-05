Two arrested in Muzaffarnagar; 40 kg doda post seized

crime

"The arrested were identified as Anuj Kumar and Rajat. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car here and seized 40 kg of doda post from it. The narcotic was being transported to Dhabas," SSP Sudhir Kumar said.

Representational picture

"The arrested were identified as Anuj Kumar and Rajat. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car here and seized 40 kg of doda post from it. The narcotic was being transported to Dhabas," SSP Sudhir Kumar said. A police case was registered, officials said.

