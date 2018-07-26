Two arrested in Nanded; fake currency of Rs 7.16 lakh seized

Salve allegedly stated during interrogation that Mushiq Ali from Nanded was his accomplice, following which the latter too was arrested. Further probe was on

The city police yesterday arrested two persons and seized fake currency with face value of Rs 7.16 lakh from them. The accused were identified as Dishant Salve and Syed Mushiq Ali. Police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said that acting on a tip-off, Osmanpura police laid a trap and nabbed Salve and seized fake notes of Rs 100, 200 and 500 denomination.

Salve allegedly stated during interrogation that Mushiq Ali from Nanded was his accomplice, following which the latter too was arrested. Further probe was on.

