Two arrested on charge of allegedly raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl

Two persons were arrested today for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said. Aitu Ahirwar (39) and Punit Ahirwar (24) abducted the girl on Friday night at knife-point at Kareela village after which the former raped her, said Motinagar police station in charge Vipin Tamrakar.

The victim's family filed a complaint yesterday following which the two were arrested today, he said. Tamrakar added that the duo had been charged for rape and abduction under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

