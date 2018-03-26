Two ATM hackers arrested in UP's Azamgarh

Two ATM hackers have been arrested in Uttar Pradseh's Azamgarh district, a police official said on Monday



Two ATM hackers have been arrested in Uttar Pradseh's Azamgarh district, a police official said on Monday. Ajay Kumar Singh and Vikrant Singh were arrested from the Kotwali area late Sunday, the official told IANS.

The accused, both working as engineers at Lipi Data Systems, informed the police about two other accomplices -- Saddam and Ashok Prajapati -- who were still at-large.

When these criminals were called for some technical glitch at an ATM, they used to take a hard disc with them with a software uploaded already on it, the official said.

The hard disc, which is provided by the company, was used to create a common key to open the hood of the ATM. After the machine was open, they would steal the money. This information can not be traced by the ATM custodian. Only engineers could trace it.

Apart from this, they also put off the CCTV installed in the ATM and erase the previous stored data.

The accused have admitted committing crimes at Varanasi, Jaunpur and Azamgarh districts.

They have been involved in at least six incidents with over Rs 15 lakhs stolen.

