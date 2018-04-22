Two bars raided 31 people, including 13 women arrested in Thane

The raids were conducted on the two bars in the Kashimira locality last evening, Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said



The district police raided two bars and arrested 31 people, including 13 women, on various charges, an official said today. The raids were conducted on the two bars in the Kashimira locality last evening, Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said.

The action came following complaints of rampant violation of norms by bars operating in the area, he said. A total of 31 people, including 13 women working in these outlets, and also some customers were arrested during the raids, Kulkarni said. The women were found allegedly engaging in "obscene" acts and they were "encouraged" in these moves by bar staffers and customers, the police officer said.

Police also found a number of violations in operation of the bars, he said. Cash totalling Rs 71,100 was seized from the outlets, Kulkarni said. Offences under IPC section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and other relevant provisions were registered with the Kashimira police station against the two outlets, he added.

