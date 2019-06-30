Two bodies found with grievous injury marks in Paradip

crime

The motive of the murder was yet to be ascertained

Paradip: Marine police station on Sunday found two bodies in Odisha's Paradip town. A police officer said that the bodies have grievous injury marks.

The motive of the murder was yet to be ascertained, said Marine Police Station inspector P K Behera. He said an investigation into the matter has been started. Both were suspected to have been hacked to death.

In another case, a man allegedly mowed down two elderly women and two other of the same family in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday. Reportedly, the two women were severely injured after a car ran over by the accused.

Following the incident, the family members along with others took the two dead bodies and blocked National Highway 91 demanding for a fair investigation in the matter. They even alleged that the accused had allegedly tried to molest a woman from the same family.

Bulandshahr SSP N Kolanchi while speaking to ANI on Tuesday said, "We have registered the case under sections for molestation and attempt to murder. The woman in her statement has said that she was asked to sit in the car and the accused ran over them after her refusal."

Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP) said, "One person has been arrested for now. While going through the CCTV footage we have not yet found any molestation attempt but only after the investigation is over we can say anything as the probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

