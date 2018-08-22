Two booked for acid-attack on 32-year-old dietician in Ghaziabad

national

The victim, a dietician, suffered 50 percent burn injuries to her face and body in the acid attack that happened on Tuesday evening

Representational picture

Two people have been booked for allegedly throwing acid on a 32-year-old woman and severely injuring her in the Kavi Nagar area here, police said on Tuesday. The victim, a dietician, suffered 50 percent burn injuries to her face and body in the acid attack that happened last evening. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, they said.

According to a police complaint filed by the victim's husband, she was returning home on her scooty after dropping her four-year-old son at a coaching institute when two bikers threw acid on her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO City 2nd) Atish Kumar said.

The husband named Rahul Garg, an acquaintance, as an accused in his complaint, Kumar said, adding that an FIR was registered in connection with the incident. The complainant also accused Garg of harassing and threatening his wife, the DSP said. Police have procured CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the area in which two bikers were seen committing the crime, he said, adding that the accused would be nabbed soon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever