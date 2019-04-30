Two bootleggers held in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

crime

Jammu: Two bootleggers were arrested during a raid on an illicit liquor manufacturing unit in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday. The bootleggers, identified as Roshan Lal and Sushil Kumar, were arrested with 30 poly nips of illicit liquor from Chibey Chak Raibagh village, a police spokesman said.

He said in another operation the police unearthed an illicit liquor manufacturing unit at Budhi village. Police destroyed 120 litres of 'lahan' (locally-made liquor) which was seized from the illegal unit, he said. No one was arrested during the raid, said the spokesperson, adding that efforts were on to nab the suspects who managed to flee. Separate cases have been registered, he said.

In another incident, the police have busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating from a residence in Muzaffarnagar district and arrested eight persons in this connection, a senior official said. The official said a large quantity of illegally manufactured liquor was seized during the raid at the unit in Madina colony. An investigation is underway. Also, the sleuths of Income Tax department along with the police, custom and narcotics officials have seized over Rs 4 crore and 3,16,947 litre liquor worth Rs 10.69 crore from across the state, Election Commission said. The Chief Electoral Officer, UP L Venkateshwar Lu in a press release further informed that during the raids, 1,80,787 licensed weapons were also seized and arms licenses of 183 people were cancelled. 2610 kilograms of explosive material has also been recovered till now, the released added.

