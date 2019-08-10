Two boys drown in pond in Palghar

mumbai

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police

In a tragic incident, two boys drowned in a pond at Mokhada in Palghar, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday, they said. "The boys- Farhan Shakir Khatik and Arshan Akhlaq Shaikh- both seven years old, fell into the pond while playing near it and died," a police officer told PTI. While Arshan was a Mokhada resident, the other victim Farhan was his relative who had come to visit him along with his parents, he added.

According to police, when the boys did not return till late evening, their family members had started searching for them and later found their bodies in the pond. A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

A similar incident happened in Palghar in July 2019 when a 21-year-old woman who visited Kohoj Fort to celebrate her birthday allegedly drowned in floodwaters. Her four friends were lucky to survive by holding on to the roots of a tree. The incident took place on Tuesday at Kohoj fort situated at Vaghote village near Wada in Palghar district. The deceased identified as Pinkel Shah was a resident of Borivli. She had visited Kohoj fort with her friends Virendra Ghorpode, Akash Char, Alan Alvin and Shloka Patade to celebrate her birthday.

Last week, three first-year students of SIES college who had gone for a picnic at Kharghar drowned at a waterfall near a driving range close to Pandavkada hills. While the fourth student who was also washed away is missing, the other bodies were recovered after seven hours. A friend of said, nine girls from the college decided to go out for a picnic. At the waterfall, four were carried away by the gush of water from the hilltop. The three bodies have been identified as those of Aarti Nair from Nerul, Neha Jain from Chembur Naka, Shweta Nand from Airoli. Neha Dama from Koparkhairane remains missing.

