Two boys drown in stream in Madhya Pradesh

Two minor boys drowned while taking bath in a stream in the district, a police official said today. The victims, identified as Neeraj Kushwaha (14) and Ashish Prajapati (11), yesterday went along with four-five other friends to take bath in the small water body in Taricharkala village, located 95 km from here.

They were not aware that the stream was deep and got swept away in the water, Tarichar police post in-charge Bhagwat Narayan Yadav said. Later, the police pulled the boys out of the water and rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said. A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

