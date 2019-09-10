Two boys drowned in Rohini river in Maharajganj

Maharajganj: Two boys were reportedly dead as they drowned while taking bath in Rohni river in Parsamalik area here, police informed on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday near Shishmahal Tola Kalyanpur village, they said. The deceased were identified as Mukesh (10) and Ankit (9). Their bodies were later fished out from the river with the help of locals, police said.

In another incident, a 20-year-old boy who worked a waiter was reported missing following a dare with a friend to swim in an overflowing river. The person, identified as Prakashsinh Shribhavan Bohara, had visited a bridge in Pune with his friend to see the water level of the river that flowed under it when he feared drowned in its current. According to the police, "On Sunday evening, Bohara, who was working as a waiter in a restaurant in Pune, had come to the Bhide bridge for a walk with his friend Amit Ukil and to see the water level of the river flowing under it. At around 6 pm, the duo clicked pictures touching the water. Later, they came to Deccan gymkhana area to take some more pictures of swimming in the river and he bet to come out first."

A police officer stated, "Amit swam and came out safely but he realised that Bohara was missing. After searching for a long time, he alerted the police. Looking at the flow and force of currents, the onlooker suspected that he must have drowned. The rescue operation went on till late at night but there was no clue of him.” The police officer further informed that the search operation will be launched on Monday.

With inputs from PTI

