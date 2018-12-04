Two brothers allegedly set newly-wed woman on fire after molestation bid

crime

The incident occurred when the victim went to relieve herself in the field

Representational Image

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): In what can be called as a shocking incident, a 20-year-old newly-wed woman was set on fire after an alleged molestation bid by two brothers on Sunday. The incident occurred when the victim went to relieve herself in the field.

According to the police, the two accused Raju and Rajesh, who are brothers, harassed the woman when she was returning home from the field. They began pressurising her to take back her complaint against them. When she attempted to free herself from their clutches, they poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. The culprits fled away from the spot when villagers rushed towards her to rescue.

According to Hindustan Times, the victim was immediately taken to the community health centre at Tambaur and later referred to the Sitapur hospital. She suffered 45 per cent burns and is in a critical state.

When the matter came to light, the brothers, Raju and Rajesh, were arrested on Sunday and an FIR of molestation and attempt to murder was registered against them at Tambaur police station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the brothers, who stayed barely 10 m from her house, were causing her inconvenience for the past couple of months after which, she had earlier lodged a complaint against Raju, accusing him of misbehaving with her. However, the police personnel of Sitapur's Tambaur police station didn't take any action.

The three policemen of Sitapur’s Tambaur police station - OP Saroj, local police outpost in-charge Manoj Kumar and head constable Chedi Lal - were suspended for inaction on the woman's complaint.

