Two brothers arrested for shooting at collection agent in Aman Vihar

New Delhi: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly shooting at a collection agent of finance company following a heated argument in Aman Vihar area, police said on Friday. The accused duo were identified as Alok (25) and Anil (22), they said.

The incident took place on April 20 when Subham (21), a resident of Pahladpur Bangur, Delhi went to Aman Vihar to collect the part payment of TV loan from a customer. At the residence of the accused persons, a heated argument broke out between the customer's wife and the agent over the part payment of loan, police said.

Subsequently, customer Arvind and his both sons Alok and Anil came out of their house. Arvind and Anil caught hold of the victim while Alok fired four rounds upon him by a country made pistol, S D Misra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) said.

Three bullets hit the victim's body. After that, presuming that the victim had died all three fled from the spot, he said. Following a tip-off, the accused duo were arrested on April 24 from near Metro Station, Nangloi, he added. Both accused brothers are unemployed and have criminal records.

They wanted to dominate their area and hence arranged firearms, the DCP said. On the day of the incident, they could not tolerate the language and tone of the collection agent and in order to teach him a lesson, they fired at him. He was left unattended in the street and due to their fear, none from neighbourhood dared to shift him to the hospital, police said.

