Two brothers die in road accident Ghaziabad

Jun 09, 2018, 08:18 IST | PTI

The incident took place early morning under Masuri Police Station area here

A pickup van rammed into a truck loaded with iron girders, killing two people and injuring four, police said on Friday. The incident took place early morning on Friday under Masuri Police Station area in Ghaziabad.

The truck driver applied break due to which pickup van driver lost his balance on steering and rammed into the truck.  The heavy iron beams pierced through windshield and sliced the neck of pickup van driver Ravi Shankar and his brother Ganpat. While other passengers -- Jitendra, Ram bhool, Leela ram and a police sub-inspector -- sustained injuries, Assistant superintendent of police Aparna Gautam said.

The truck driver fled away from the spot after the accident, the police said, adding that the truck was seized.

