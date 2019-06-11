Two brothers held for abetting suicide of sister's lover

crime

The accused threatened the victim of dire consequences if he continues his relationship with their sister on June 8

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly driving a man to suicide as they disapproved of his relationship with their sister in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the accused Chandanprasad Goud and Kundanprasad Goud, both 25, had threatened the victim Appa Patil (21), a resident of Sathe Nagar in Bhiwandi, of dire consequences if he continues his relationship with their sister on June 8.

Hours after he was threatened, Patil allegedly hanged himself with a nylon rope from a tree in Mothawada locality of the town, a police officer said. A case was registered against the Gouds under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother. The brothers were arrested Monday night, the officer added.

In another incident, two months after a 31-year-old woman committed suicide in Dahisar by jumping in front of a local train, six of her in-laws were booked last week for abetting her suicide. According to Dahisar police, the deceased identified as Nita Dilip Chavan was allegedly harassed by her in-laws. Fed up of the harassment, on March 19, she ended her life by jumping in front of a local train. The deceased’s brother Hemant Sawant filed a criminal complaint against her mother-in-law Vanita, husband Dilip, brother-in-law and his wife, Dilip’s sister and her husband. The deceased worked as an assistant manager at the Mumbai international airport.

