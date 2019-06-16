Two brothers killed in motorcycle-truck collision in Maharashtra

national

The victims were speeding on a road which was slippery due to an oil spill sometime back

Representational image

Two brothers were killed and their cousin was injured when a truck hit their motorcycle in Akola district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said. The mishap took place around 7 am when the three victims were going from Medashi village to a hospital in the nearby Patur town, a police official said. The victims were speeding on a road which was slippery due to an oil spill sometime back.

They suddenly saw a truck coming from the opposite direction but the two-wheeler rider apparently failed to apply brakes in time, he said. As a result, the truck collided head-on with the motorcycle, killing two riders on the spot, the official said. The deceased were identified as Sunil Chavan (28) and Manik Chavan (25), he said. Their cousin brother, who was injured in the mishap, was admitted to a government hospital, he added.

In another incident, a Mercedes driver lost control of his car at 9 pm near Mahalaxmi Racecourse and crashed into another high-end car which was coming from the opposite direction. The accident occurred because the driver was trying to avoid another pedestrian. The Mercedes belonged to Chaitanya Lalit Adani. One man died and two others were injured in the accident. Rajendra Prasad Ram was a carpenter by profession and was going to the market to buy vegetables when a Volvo car and a Mercedes were trying to overtake each other and the Mercedes crushed Rajendra and rammed into the boundary wall of the racecourse.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates