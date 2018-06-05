Two brothers raped nine-year-old girl in Hyderabad

The accused, in the age group of 19-22, stay in the same locality where the girl's house is located, they said

Representational Image

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men, both brothers, on two occasions over the past one week, police said on Monday. The accused, in the age group of 19-22, stay in the same locality where the girl's house is located, they said.

One week ago one of the accused identified as Srikant, lured the girl, a third standard student, on the pretext of offering her chocolates to his house and allegedly raped her, a police official said.

Yesterday, Yallesh, Srikant's brother, also allegedly sexually abused her, said the police official based on the complaint lodged by the girl's family members today.

A case of rape under IPC and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered. The two are absconding.

