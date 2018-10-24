Two brothers who raped their niece for last 10 years arrested

crime

the woman, who is a member of a joint family living in Verem village near here, decided to break her silence now and approach police because the sexual abuse continued till recently

Two middle-aged brothers were arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping their niece for the last ten years since the time she was a teenager, the police said. The accused duo, now in their 40s, had been raping the woman (now 23) since the time she was 13-year-old, said a Porvorim police station officer.



The woman, who is a member of a joint family living in Verem village near here, decided to break her silence now and approach police because the sexual abuse continued till recently, said Porvorim Police Inspector Paresh Naik. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), besides under Goa Children'as Act, he

said.



Further investigation is underway, the police officer added.

In a similar incident, a 100-year-old woman was brutally raped allegedly by a 20-year-old youth in the middle of the night in West Bengal's Nadia district, the police said on Wednesday. "The incident took place on Monday night. Argha Biswas alias Abhijit was caught by the family members of the old woman. A complaint was filed on Tuesday," an officer of the Chakdah police station said.

The culprit from the Gangaprasadpur area has been arrested and presented before the court. The proceedings are going on and the centenarian has been released from the hospital after the required medical tests.

With inputs from PTI

