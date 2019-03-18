Two builders land in jail for forging no objection certificates in Mumbai

crime

They changed the documents, issued by the civil aviation department in someone else's name, and made them in support of the construction of a high-rise

Representational Image

The Amboli police have arrested two builders of a private company for allegedly forging two no-objection certificates (NOCs), issued by the civil aviation department for someone else.

They changed the documents and got it made in support of the construction of a high-rise building in Jogeshwari West. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last year.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sameer Razzak Chunavala, 43, and Farooq Razzak Chunavala, 42. Earlier, in the same matter, the cops had arrested Jainam Sunil Shah, 31, Vasant Vishnu, 72, and Mohammed Nafis Sheikh, 40.

According to the police, a NOC is required from the civil aviation department for construction of buildings in the vicinity of the airport. However, investigation revealed that the accused had forged the NOCs for construction of Reyhaan Terrace by Fairmont Constructions Pvt. Ltd. After crosschecking the NOCs provided by the accused with the Airport Authority of India, they found that no such documents were issued and there was no consistency in the details.

An officer from Amboli police station said, "A case under sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 34 of IPC was registered last year. Primary investigation reveals that the accused had forged the documents. They were also not cooperating with the probe. The sessions court had also rejected their anticipatory bail plea. Search for three absconding accused in the matter is still on. Involvement of government officials cannot be ruled out."

