Two Byculla teens circulate obscene videos, photos of minor girls, held

The Byculla police recently arrested two college students for allegedly circulating obscene video clips and photographs of two minor girls. Police said the third accused who shot the video and took photos is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, last week, the parents of two girls, aged 15 and 17, filed a complaint with the Byculla police against unidentified persons. "When the girls were questioned about the boys in the video and the photos, they refused to reveal their identity. During investigation, we tracked down two boys," an officer from Byculla police station said, on condition of anonymity.

The police have arrested the 19-year-old and 21-year-old accused from Byculla, who claimed that they were in a relationship with the two girls who are studying in school.

"We have tracked the third accused who is currently admitted at Rajasthan Hospital," another police officer said. He said the third accused had started blackmailing the teenagers for money after which the two beat him up and threatened him of dire consequences. Enraged by this, the third accused allegedly circulated the video clips and photos, the officer said. The three have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

