Two child marriages prevented in Hyderabad

Child Marriage

Two child marriages have been prevented by the SHE Teams of Rachakonda Police here and the girls aged 15 and 16 rescued, police said. Based on information, the 'SHE Teams' wing at Choutuppal and Bhongir areas reached the homes of the girls yesterday, whose marriages were to be performed with persons aged 25 and 27 respectively.

The wing personnel spoke to the parents of the girls and counselled them and stopped the marriages and rescued the minors, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Over the last 11 months, the 'SHE Teams' rescued about 30 minor girls (under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits), aged between 14 to 17, most of them students, from their marriages which were planned to be performed at different places, the Commissioner said. The 'SHE Teams' were formed keeping in view the Telangana government's vision for a safe and secure environment for girls and women.

