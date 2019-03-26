Two children dead in Delhi building fire

national

New Delhi: Two minors were killed in a fire that broke out in a four-storey building in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. The fire that broke out in Abul Fazal Enclave in the Shaheen Bagh locality is presumed to be due to a short circuit.

Locals informed police at Shaheen Bagh Police station, who swung into action. Two children were rescued from the fire and immediately taken to the nearby Holy Family Hospital in a PCR van but both children were declared dead, police said. The fire department rushed in six fire tenders, four ambulances and one vehicle of DDMA to the spot to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.

