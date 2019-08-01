Two children drown in water-filled pit in Uttar Pradesh

national

Representational image

Ballia: Two children drowned in a water-filled pit in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Naraingarh village in Reoti area when the two brothers-- Lakhan (5) and Nirhu (10) were playing near the pit, police said.

In another incident, a woman celebrating her birthday art Kohoj Fort to celebrate allegedly drowned in floodwaters while her friends survived by holding on to the roots of a tree. The incident took place Kohoj fort situated at Vaghote village near Wada in Palghar district on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Pinkel Shah was a resident of Borivli and had visited with her friends Virendra Ghorpode, Akash Char, Alan Alvin and Shloka Patade to celebrate her birthday.

According to the sources, the group was walking through the edge of the dam, holding hands, when the woman was washed away by the heavy flow of the floodwaters. Her friends, however, managed to save themselves by clinging on to the roots of a tree. When the locals learnt about the incident, they rushed to their rescue and saved the four people. However, Pinkel's body was later discovered at some distance from the spot where the incident took place.

The collector of Palghar district recently had issued a strict order imposing section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, (according to the law, every member of such "unlawful assembly" can be booked for 'engaging in rioting'. The maximum punishment for such an act is three years) and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, according to which visiting places like waterfall, dams, rivers and ponds in Palghar district are prohibited for a visitor within a one kilometre radius from July 10, 2019, to September 6, 2019.

With inputs from PTI

