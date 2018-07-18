Two children killed, 5 others injured as tractor trolley overturns

The injured children have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, Aiyyar said, adding that the bodies of the two girls have been sent for post-mortem examination

Two school-going girls were killed while five other students were injured as a speeding tractor-trolley, in which they were travelling, overturned in a village in Chitrakoot district today, officials said.

Chitrakoot District Magistrate Visakh G Aiyyar said the accident took place in Kol Gadhia village of the district.

"Nearly a dozen students were returning home on a tractor, when the driver lost control over the speeding vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn," the DM said.

"As a result, the tractor-trolley overturned, killing Shanti (12) and Vibha (13) on the spot. Five children have sustained serious injuries," he said.

The injured children have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, Aiyyar said, adding that the bodies of the two girls have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Jha said the police have seized the tractor-trolley, and efforts are on to nab the driver.

