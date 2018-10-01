Two college students drown off beach in Visakhapatnam

national

Two engineering college students allegedly drowned while bathing off a beach here Sunday, police said.

The deceased, who were studying in a private engineering college in the city had gone to Rushikonda beach along with three others, they said adding the group had ventured into the sea despite police warning.

Two of them drowned after being pulled deep into water by strong current, while three others were rescued by coastal security police and admitted to a government hospital. While the body of one boy was washed ashore later, police have launched a search for the other, police said.

