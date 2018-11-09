Two commit suicide in UP

national

The police have registered two separate cases pertaining to the two incidents and are investigating them, they said

Representational picture

An Uttar Pradesh Home Guard personnel, suspended for allegedly taking a bribe, committed suicide on Thursday by jumping before a speeding train near Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

A native of Shamli, 48-year-old Suresh Pal had been suspended after a video showing him purportedly taking a bribe had gone viral, the police said, adding a departmental probe had been ordered against him. In another incident, a 23-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Karhera village of Muzaffarnagar district, the police said.

They said the youth was reported to be depressed but his exact cause for taking the extreme step was not yet clear. The police have registered two separate cases pertaining to the two incidents and are investigating them, they said.

